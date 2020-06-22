Pakistani celebrities share heartfelt wishes on Father’s Day

People around the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, 21st June and paid tribute to their fathers or father figures in their lives and that includes our celebrities.

Taking advantage of the day, stars took to social media and recalled their finest memories with their fathers as well as sent lots of love to the men who shaped them into the people they are today. That’s not all, some proud fathers also shared their family pictures.

Here are some of the best Instagram posts from celebs honoring their dads. From kids sharing love with their superheroes to partners lauding their better-halves and more:

Feroze Khan gave a message to all the fathers our there!

View this post on Instagram – My Crown 👑 #HappyFathersDay #Allhumdullilah #MashAllah A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

Mawra Hocane recalled her Graduation Day!

Faysal Quraishi’s daughter, Aayat drew something for him!

View this post on Instagram Thank you #aayatquraishi A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) on Jun 21, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

Eman Suleman shared her father’s words to her in-laws.

Adnan Siddiqui was ecstatic to share that it was ‘his day’!

Sami Khan shared a collage to represent how life has come full circle.

Imran Abbas’ message to his father made us emotional.

Bilal Abbas Khan thanked his father for always standing beside him.

Wasim Akram urged everyone to take care of their parents while they can, in a tweet.

If you don’t live with your parents, dont put them at risk. Make the phone call I cant! #fathersday2020 #StayHome #SaveLives pic.twitter.com/9lVr3yRO84 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 21, 2020

Sanam Saeed shared an adorable click with her dad.

Syra Yousuf had a special message for dads.

Adeel Husain shared a series of pictures of his father along with his family.

comments