Pakistani celebrities share heartfelt wishes on Father’s Day

People around the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, 21st June and paid tribute to their fathers or father figures in their lives and that includes our celebrities.
Taking advantage of the day, stars took to social media and recalled their finest memories with their fathers as well as sent lots of love to the men who shaped them into the people they are today. That’s not all, some proud fathers also shared their family pictures.
Here are some of the best Instagram posts from celebs honoring their dads. From kids sharing love with their superheroes to partners lauding their better-halves and more:
Feroze Khan gave a message to all the fathers our there!
View this post on Instagram
Mawra Hocane recalled her Graduation Day!
View this post on Instagram
Faysal Quraishi’s daughter, Aayat drew something for him!
View this post on Instagram
Eman Suleman shared her father’s words to her in-laws.
View this post on Instagram
‘Are you sure you want my daughter’s rishta? soch lain? Lardki bari headstrong hay.’ ❤️
Adnan Siddiqui was ecstatic to share that it was ‘his day’!
Sami Khan shared a collage to represent how life has come full circle.
Imran Abbas’ message to his father made us emotional.
View this post on Instagram
I couldnt leave home without hugging you but you didnt even let me know that you are leaving neither you said Goodbye.I was away when you left silently and I will never forgive myself for not being there. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. I need you every moment Papa! You left me empty, hollow and incomplete.My definitions of life, success, achievements, sorrow and happiness are all changed for good.I cry countless times a day without letting anyone know but no one wipes my tears like u did.I wish you know that I am breathing bricks in every breath, feeling as if I have a lump in my chest. But you didn’t go alone Papa! A part of me went with you and I am waiting every single moment to see you when there would be no fear of losing you again..there would be no parting ways. Till we meet again.. HAPPY FATHERS DAY.
Bilal Abbas Khan thanked his father for always standing beside him.
Wasim Akram urged everyone to take care of their parents while they can, in a tweet.
If you don’t live with your parents, dont put them at risk. Make the phone call I cant! #fathersday2020 #StayHome #SaveLives pic.twitter.com/9lVr3yRO84
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 21, 2020
Sanam Saeed shared an adorable click with her dad.
Syra Yousuf had a special message for dads.
Adeel Husain shared a series of pictures of his father along with his family.