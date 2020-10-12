Pakistani celebrities speak up on World Mental Health Day 2020

On 10th October, World Mental Health Day was celebrated around the globe to raise awareness about mental health issues and to increase advocacy against the social stigma that is often associated with it.

And while this day is celebrated every year since 1992 to highlight mental health problems and how it affects the majority of the global population, the year 2020 has further emphasized on the importance of this day.

The world was already experiencing a lot of mental health-related issues before the COVID-19 lockdown and the pandemic has further adversely impacted the mental health of millions of people worldwide. Due to lockdowns and quarantine, the levels of fear, anxiety, emotional distress, and uncertainty have spiked, and the situation will remain more of the same until a vaccine is developed to battle this deadly virus.

Many people have lost their livelihoods during this pandemic, and others have faced significant pay cuts from their employers. The fear of losing a loved one due to the disease is constantly looming and is affecting our mental health. Students are anxious about their futures as the pandemic has also affected the educational sector.

On this World Mental Health Day, Pakistani celebrities have also spoken up, encouraging people to be more vocal about this serious issue and to take care of their loved ones with mental health problems.

Here’s what Pakistani celebrities have to say on World Mental Health Day 2020:

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, Adnan Siddiqui tweeted that we should help lift each other up while going through this difficult year.

#WorldMentalHealthDay2020 It’s okay to feel low, it’s okay to breakdown sometimes. This year’s been tough for all of us. Let’s be gentle to everyone. Let’s lift each other up! — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 10, 2020

Actress Armeena Khan shared an illustration of mental health awareness week on her Twitter account, which showed that mental illness is not a trend, something you can “snap out of”, a choice, attention-seeking, always visible, or an excuse.

Urwa Hocane advised people to educate themselves and others about mental health and work together against the stigma attached to it.

Today is World Mental Health day . Let’s educate ourselves and others about mental health and it’s high time that we work against the social stigma attached to it ! Wishing mental health and wellness on you all ! ❤️ — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) October 10, 2020

Maya Ali tweeted a quote about sharing one’s feelings:

“Anything that’s human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable. When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary.” – Fred Rogers#WorldMentalHealthDay#WMHD2020 — Maya Ali (@mayaali07) October 10, 2020

A video of British Asian Trust is also circulating on social media. Prominent celebrities including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ayesha Omar and others can be seen talking about the mental health awareness in it.

