Pakistani celebrity kids who are famous on social media

We wondered what strange times we are living in when paparazzi started following Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s first child, Taimur. However, we also cannot resist liking all his pictures. Though that kind of attention is quite harmful for a toddler, but sincere fans are even happy if celebrities post a few pictures of their kids once in a while.

Good or bad, this star kid culture is becoming quite famous locally as well and celebrity kids are becoming more famous than their parents these days. Luckily, our stars have managed to maintain a sense of innocence around their kids and haven’t revealed too much about them.

Here are 5 kids of Pakistani celebs who are quite famous on Instagram. Enjoy the pictures!

Hamza Ali Abbasi & Naimal Khawar’s son – Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi

We always knew that Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s children will be cute and their cute little bundle of joy – Mustafa Abbasi – is all that and more. We cannot get enough of his pictures on social media. He even has a dedicated Instagram handle with 322 followers.

Atif Aslam’s son

Atif Aslam recently shared a picture of his youngest son, who he endearingly calls Kuuka. The little kid’s picture went viral on social media within no time.

Faysal Quraishi’s son – Farmaan Quraishi

All of us know about Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Aayat Quraishi, but his little one, Farmaan is the sensation these days. He is quite popular amongst Faysal’s friends and peers as everyone keeps posting pictures and videos of him on their social media.

Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt’s daughter – Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan is amongst some of the most influential local celebrities on Instagram and but daughter has the potential to beat her mother’s massive fan following at such young age. The kid has multiple fan accounts on Instagram and the official one already has 32.4k followers.



Feroze Khan’s son – Muhammad Sultan Khan

Fans of Feroze Khan are still eagerly waiting to see his son — Sultan — as the actor who often post pictures with his son, always hides the kid’s face.

