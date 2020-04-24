Pakistani celebs join forces for a short film on COVID-19

During these testing times, influential figures around the world are trying their best to convince and educate their fans about COVID-19. Pakistani celebrities have also joined the good cause and have done it without affiliations with any brands. It seems like a breath of fresh air to see authentic content being done simply for the good of the community.

The video titled, Call to Action, stars all the familiar faces of the entertainment industry and targets different concerns regarding the global pandemic.

The video features stars like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Maqsood, Ayesha Omar, Reema Khan, Humayun Saeed, Zara Noor Abbas, Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Shaniera Akram and a few more. All of them recorded individual videos within the confines of their own homes.

They address topics like social distancing, using proper protective gear, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, keeping ourselves hydrated to boost immunity and a lot more. However, the most important of all, they address not believing false information on the internet especially WhatsApp forwards which have become a biggest source of misinformation regarding the coronavirus.

It’s heartwarming to see that local celebrities are using their fame for a good cause. We hope people understand the message and understand that they’re not alone in this fight. Their ignorance can put other people at risk. It’s about time everyone play their part in the fight against this disease.

