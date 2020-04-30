To top
30 Apr

Pakistani celebs mourn death of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor

by Entertainment Desk
Rishi Kapoor

Just when were coming to terms with the sad news of Irrfan Khan’s demise, year 2020 has struck another blow with yet another Bollywood veteran’s death. Rishi Kapoor passed early morning on Thursday, leaving us all with his beautiful memories.



Tributes start pouring in as soon as the news started circulating on the media. Not just Indian stars, but Pakistani celebrities also mourn the death of the legendary actor.

Mawra Hocane penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and recalled some of his finest memories.

 

 

Pakistani veteran actress Zeba Bakhtiyar, who has worked in a film — Henna — with Rishi Kapoor, also recalled fond memories.

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rest In Peace 💔

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

chintu jee …. 😔 #rip

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tere mere honton pe.. Meethay Meethay geet mitwa Rest in Peace

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another huge blow!. It’s very devastating to see two legends of Bollywood passing away in two days . RIP Rishi Sahib 🙏🏽

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on

 

The actor, who had charmed his way into millions of hearts with his scintillating debut in 1973’s Bobby, had been ailing for a while. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he underwent treatment in New York for almost a year. In September 2019, he returned to India but was rarely seen in public since.

*This is a developing story and we will keep adding celebrity posts.

