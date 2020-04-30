Pakistani celebs mourn death of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor

Just when were coming to terms with the sad news of Irrfan Khan’s demise, year 2020 has struck another blow with yet another Bollywood veteran’s death. Rishi Kapoor passed early morning on Thursday, leaving us all with his beautiful memories.

Tributes start pouring in as soon as the news started circulating on the media. Not just Indian stars, but Pakistani celebrities also mourn the death of the legendary actor.

Mawra Hocane penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and recalled some of his finest memories.

Pakistani veteran actress Zeba Bakhtiyar, who has worked in a film — Henna — with Rishi Kapoor, also recalled fond memories.

View this post on Instagram Rest In Peace 💔 A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Apr 29, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

Rest in peace Rishi ji! Another big loss to Indian cinema. We grew up watching his movies and had so much nostalgiac recall attached with his name and work. pic.twitter.com/03QkPRHrfG — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) April 30, 2020

Closing curtains.The Bollywood we grew up watching, these masquerades, that single screen charm , these actors and directors, these colours, this romance will never come back.. An era is very near to end. pic.twitter.com/rNpo85ERD9 — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) April 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram chintu jee …. 😔 #rip A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

2 days 2 legends gone. Devastating. There is no one like @chintskap A huge loss indeed 🙁#rishikapor #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/HFvxaBsr75 — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) April 30, 2020

Phir ho na juda haan yeh wada raha ! Rest in peace ! #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Qt54GlR0yO — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) April 30, 2020

Ashes to ashes and dust to dust . To him we must all return #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan legends .rip .god bless . — Deepak perwani (@DPerwani) April 30, 2020

#RIP you will always be remembered by a whole generation , as you & your films will never be forgotten. #karz one of my favourites ,Your smile always filled up the screen as you filled up our hearts. You will always be remembered ♥️🙏🏼🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/CkLdgbHE7s — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 30, 2020

The actor, who had charmed his way into millions of hearts with his scintillating debut in 1973’s Bobby, had been ailing for a while. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he underwent treatment in New York for almost a year. In September 2019, he returned to India but was rarely seen in public since.

*This is a developing story and we will keep adding celebrity posts.

comments