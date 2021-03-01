Pakistani cinemas to open from March 15

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on all sectors including the cinema industry. Films are not even a stable business in Pakistan and the industry, if we can call it that, was barely existing with the efforts of many independent stake holders. However, operations were shut down nationwide due to potential risk of the transmission of the coronavirus last year. After almost a year break, there is a good news for cine-goers!

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow reopening of cinemas in Pakistan from March 15. However, the coronavirus SOPs will remain in place. The NCOC eased the coronavirus restrictions after reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions.

According to reports, it has decided to end the time limit for commercial activities and amusement parks. Earlier, businesses were allowed to remain open until 10pm. Indoor dinning in restaurants will also be allowed but the decision will be reviewed again on March 10, the NCOC stated.

Actor Shaan Shahid also took to Twitter to appreciate the decision and reposted the trailer of his upcoming action packed film, Zarrar. Shaan is ready to release the film in 2021.

https://t.co/E2YxXvwIz5🇵🇰🎥♥️🙏🏼👍🏼🧿🇵🇰 the biggest news for our Pakistani film industry.. Thankyou @ImranKhanPTI the cinemas are opening again in March .. we were ready to release it in 2020 but due to COVID we postponed .InshaALLAH 2021 #zarrarthemovie — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 26, 2021

Though cinemas have not displayed showtimes and booking details of upcoming releases as of yet, but Cinepax Cinemas has started tweeting that many highly anticipated international movies of 2021 will be in cinemas soon.

The Eternals The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Coming Soon In Theatres 2021 pic.twitter.com/cQEMGFmPg5 — Cinepax Cinemas (@cinepax_cinema) February 27, 2021

Many Pakistani films such as The Legend of Maula Jatt, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Zindagi Tamasha, Tich Button amongst over 30 others were also slated to release last year, but didn’t see light of the day due to unforeseen closure of cinemas following the pandemic. It is not sure as to what will producers decide now that cinemas will slowly start functioning.

NCOC has also allowed 50% spectators inside stadiums during the Pakistan Super League pool matches. Previously, only 20% spectators were allowed. “Full attendance will be allowed for playoffs with stringent COVID SOPs,” the NCOC statement read.

