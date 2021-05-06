Pakistani digital artist Sara Shakeel makes it to British Vogue

Pakistani digital artist Sara Shakeel, who is an ‘award winning crystal artist’ has recently featured in one of the top magazines of the world, Vogue.

The Pakistani-raised, London-based artist loves singer Billie Eilish and her June cover for British Vogue inspired Sara to recreate the shoot in her own style. Her beautiful work, which she had shared on Instagram, caught the attention of people at British Vogue and an article in the magazine termed it as “dazzling tribute” to Billie Eilish’s British Vogue cover shoot.

“Shakeel sprinkled fairy dust over Eilish’s custom Burberry bodices, Mugler bodysuits and McQueen corsetry and waved her glitter wand around Billie’s butterscotch halo in a set of twinkling interpretations of the Craig McDean portraits. The process took three hours of non-stop digital rhinestoning, using new swirling effects befitting Billie’s reinvention,” wrote Alice Newbold in Vogue UK.

“It’s the first time we have seen Billie in this way, so I wanted to create something new for her,” Shakeel shared when the magazine reached out to her.

Sara Shakeel transformed three pictures from Billie’s recent photoshoot and the results are eye-catching. “I don’t care who the person is, as long as they inspire me,” she said in the interview. “No matter how ordinary someone or something is, I try to make it extraordinary.”

After featuring in one of her favourite magazines, Sara wasn’t able to contain her excitement and shared the news on Instagram:

“When the UNEXPECTED HAPPENS! Little did I know , my love & mad respect for Billie Eilish would land me an interview with one of my FAVOURITE magazines British Vogue,” she wrote, adding, “There is one thing I’ve learned with time. All you need to do is to “BE HONEST” with your WORK and INTENTIONS, and the goodness follows!”

