4 May

Pakistani footballer Hajra Khan receives her third Guinness World Record

Hajra Khan

Women in Pakistan are a source of constant pride for the nation. Last year, we reported that the captain of Pakistan’s Women Football team, Hajra Khan, successfully achieved a hat-trick in Guinness World Record, with the latest one bagged in France.



Well… as of May 2020, the footballer has received the accolade as she shared the news on her social media:

“It’s here! My third Guinness World Records, just in time! Record for the longest football match played for 69 hours in Lyon, France. Will fight until the playing field is EQUAL! This is why I do it!” she wrote along with her picture.

 

 

In 2019, Hajra participated in the Equal Playing Field (EPF) initiative held in France and took part in a five-a-side match which went on for 69-hours; starting on 28th June and ended on 1st July. Around 807 women played in the match, which earned it the world record for most players in a five-a-side match. The game was played on the sidelines of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. Hajra had scored six goals in the fixture and played for four hours.

 

 

As we mentioned above that it is not the first time that Hajra bagged a Guinness World Record. Earlier, the footballer won her second Guinness World Record when she participated in a football match that lasted for three and a half hours consecutively where she managed to score 4 goals by herself. Hajra also got featured at the Dead Sea for the world record of the lowest altitude matches played in history.

 

Hajra plays with the Equal Playing Field Initiative, which aims to promote opportunity, equality and respect for any girl anywhere.  

