Pakistani footballer Karishma Ali features in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Pakistani footballer, Karishma Ali, who hails from a remote village in Chitral Valley, has made it to the Forbes’ 30 under 30′ in Asia.

According to CNN, last year she was named among Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ in Asia, along with the likes of tennis star Naomi Osaka and K-pop band Blackpink.

The 21-year-old has already achieved much, as she is the first woman from her region to have played football at a national and international level. Now she has her sights on making a difference to the state of women and girls in the patriarchal region where she grew up.

“Things are hard for girls here, especially to have a different dream or to do something outside of what society expects you to do,” she told during an interview to CNN Sport.

Karishma is also the founder of Chitral Women’s Sports Club, which is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The sports club encourages girls in the region to play football and there are hopes an exchange program will soon be organized for the girls to attend a football camp in Islamabad.

Celebrating her achievement, the sport-star took to Twitter to praise her pillar of strength, her father: