Pakistani models thank Imran Ashraf for acknowledging their efforts

Imran Ashraf is an actor par excellence and there is no doubt about his potential following his stellar performance in Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Inkaar and currently airing dramas, Mushk and Raqs e Bismil. Fans have been impatiently waiting for his debut film, Dum Mastam opposite Amar Khan.

The star recently walked the ramp for Umsha by Uzma Babar at the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 along with his equally talented co-star, Yumna Zaidi and the crowd cheered and applauded for the television stars.

Humbled by the love, Imran penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“This applause is solely for the models of the fashion week; you deserve all the credit for making the show successful. They are the real players of ramp shows,” wrote Imran, who is not just a phenomenal actor, but also a wonderful human being.

“The celebrities are just mere guests at such events; it’s the models who are the real kings and queens who deserve all the appreciation,” he concluded.

Touched by the support, models thanked the actor under his post.

“Thank you for speaking up for the backbone of our fashion shows! Our models deserve so much applause and thank you for bringing that to everyone’s notice. Much love and respect,” wrote supermodel Mushk Kaleem.

Model turned actor, Sadaf Kanwal also shared heart emoticons while Raahima Ali, Faheem Ansari and many others showed their gratitude.

Let’s take some inspiration from Imran Ashraf and root for each other! A great gesture from the man indeed.

