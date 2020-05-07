Pakistani singers all set to perform in an online COVID-19 fundraiser

Like the rest of the world, it seems that Pakistani artistes are also joining forces to use their talents for a virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. Each of the star will perform on an online portal while staying within the confines of his home. Fans and followers can buy the entry link to the virtual show via a website of the organization.

The event is titled Hamd-O-Naat & Sufi Program. The artistes performing in the show includes Ali Sethi, Haroon Rashid, Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Khurram Iqbal, Junaid Younus, Ali Sher, Ali Zafar and Amanat Ali. It will be held on Sunday, May 10th (11:00 am PST | 2:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm PKT). All the fund raised from this event will go towards Akhuawat Foundations efforts towards aiding needy people.

Explaining their vision and mission, the website of the event stated: “COVID-19 has hit the extreme poor more than any of us. As we practice social distancing, let us not distance ourselves from the most vulnerable whose survival depends on our generosity.”

“VIGA is providing relief to the most vulnerable, particularly old persons, daily wage laborers and street vendors. Initially, we aim to support 100,000 families through several of our programs,” the statement read. The foundation, VIGA, is a project of the Akhuawat organization.

