28 Mar

Pakistani web series ‘Clickbait’ is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime

by Entertainment Desk

Pakistani content is finding its way to the world’s leading streaming platforms and that is a great accomplishment. Web series Clickbait featuring the struggles of two real-life YouTubers has been released on Amazon Prime.

Imagine Nation shared the news through their Instagram Account. “CLICKBAIT is streaming on Prime Video now! For all our viewers in Japan, the UK, the USA & Germany – Go binge watch!”

 

 

The series stars Rida Zehra and Sami Rehman, who play Sara and Asad. The first episode of the series premiered on the 4th of December 2020.

 

 

The web series that highlights the pressure that comes with social media fame also features some very well-known YouTubers and public figures, such as Ali Gul Pir, Muzammil Hassan, Humna Raza, Khalid Malik and Mooroo.

Clickbait, produced by Imagine Nation Pictures sets the foundation for Pakistani content to take up space on an international platform.

For now, the show is only available on Amazon Prime in Japan, the US, the UK and Germany. Everyone else can watch the show on YouTube

 

