Pakistan’s Biggest Ramazan Transmission ‘Shan-e-Ramazan’ Is Ruling Hearts

Pakistan’s biggest Ramazan Transmission Shan-e-Ramazan 2021 has struck the right chords with people all around the world. The marathon transmission is ruling hearts as it embarks viewers on a spiritual journey in the purest form through infotainment, entertainment and the practices to spread happiness and charity amongst the deprived. ARY Digital has taken a giant leap this year in terms of content, execution and grandeur.

The midas touch of Waseem Badami and Iqrar-ul-Hassan forms a great show purely based on their merit and brilliance unlike other hosts opting for cheap gimmicks to generate ratings. Resultantly, Shan-e-Ramazan comes across as the most-watched Ramazan transmission in Pakistan from 1st – 14th of Ramazan.

The festival begins with a religious yet cultural start with ‘Shan-e-Sehr’ hosted by the country’s beloved Waseem Badami. Reciting the Holy Quran with translation has its increased value in life that leads to increased understanding of its knowledge. In this regard, the first segment ‘Qirat-o-Tarjuma’ features the soulful voice of Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi reciting the Holy Quran and ‘Tarjuma’ (translation) is being done by Waseem. Naat indeed is the most popular form of poetry among Muslims. The segment ‘Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool’ (S.A.W) gives us the opportunity to listen to renowned Naat Khawans recite incisive verse after verse to express their love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Waseem along with notable Islamic scholars have Sehri with viewers in ‘Sehri Ka Dastarkhwan’. They discuss and address the various Islamic queries of the viewers in order to have a clear understanding about Islam.

One after other viewers are given sufficient preaching’s of Islam through interactive segments. Subsequently, ‘Sirat-un-Nabi’ (S.A.W.) aims at shading light on the different aspects of the inspirational life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and instilled sentiments of love, devotion, and nobleness among the hearts of viewers. Waseem summarizes in detail the central idea of the Naat verses recited by Ulama.

‘Qasas-ul-Islam’ main aim is to draw the attention of the viewers toward the moral of Islamic history, so as to enable them to adopt a right path (Islamic way of life) for the great success in both the worlds. Credible religious scholars from different sects come together in ‘Aalim Aur Aalam’ where an elaborate Q&A session takes place to sort out religious issues and address them by inculcating the teachings and ethics of Islam inspired by Qur’an and Hadith.

The quiz competition ‘Shan-e-Ilm’ draws the largest number of students from college and universities from all across Pakistan who are willing to test their knowledge of Islam. The IQ of the participants is further tested with questions on general knowledge, riddles and sports. The informative buzzer rounds quench the viewers thirst in expanding their knowledge left right and center. ARY leaves no stone unturned to facilitate the winners and runners up with amazing gifts, cash prizes and gift hampers.

‘Shan-e-Iftar’ opens up with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi. With respect to the greatest, noble and the most respectable personality on earth, Muhammad Mustafa (S.A.W) ‘Middath-e-Rasool’ gives viewers the opportunity to see their favorite Naat Khawns who pay their respective tribute to Prophet (PHUH).

‘Shan-e-Dastarkhwan’ is designed for viewers to prepare delicious delicacies for Iftaar and Sehar. The segment is helmed by Chef Farah who provides healthy and nutritious recipes that are super quick and easy to prepare. Also, the support by Waseem and Iqrar makes the segment fun and entertaining.

Ramazan is a month of compassion towards the unprivileged; therefore, a daily segment ‘Naiki’ is primarily executed by Iqrar-ul-Hassan. He reaches the genuine less fortunate people who seek help and support. This year the act of charity is bigger than ever before. People from all across the world call at the helpline and donate generously to fulfil the required target.

First Roza is always special for kids, therefore the segment ‘Roza Khushai’ makes them feel special and celebrates the first ‘Roza’ of kids to motivate them for this good deed. The kids are taught about the small nuances of Roza and other teachings of Islam. Waseem Badami along with Ahmed Shah and other kids brighten up the mood with sweet moments. Waseem not just asks questions regarding Islam but also narrates historical facts to the children.

The biggest Naat competition ‘Shan-e-Madina’ is judged by renowned scholars. The participants compete with great zeal and enthusiasm and recite Naats. The winner of this segment qualifies for the next round while the runners-up are given valuable cash prizes. Last but not the least, segment ‘Dua’ sees scholars perform prayers in order to thank Allah Almighty for his infinite blessings and generosity.

It’s a great feeling to be part of such a big religious festival every year. ARY Digital over the years is getting bigger and meaningful, leaving the audience in awe of it. Keep watching ‘Shan-e-Ramazan’ live throughout Ramazan only at ARY Digital. Subscribe to ARY’s social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube to make the most with the festivities and blessings of Ramazan.

comments