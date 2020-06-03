Pakistan’s first-ever virtual fashion show is all set to live stream

The first virtual fashion show in Pakistan — Catwalk Cares — under the direction of CEO of Catwalk Event Management, Frieha Altaf, is all set to go on air on Geo Entertainment as well as digital platforms from 5th to 7th June, 2020.

When every avenue of entertainment is on hold in Pakistan due to the global pandemic, Frieha decided to present a united fashion front and pay a tribute to the frontline doctors and volunteers who are serving the nation in the fight against COVID-19. The digital fashion show is also an attempt to save the local fashion industry from an ascertained doom by opening avenues of promotion and boosting online sales.

According to the official press release, 16 to 20 fashion designers will be showcasing their collections in this virtual show as well as models, actors and makeup artists are involved. Faraz Manan, Shehla Chatoor, Chapter 2 by Khaadi, Maheen Karim, Elan, Generation, Nomi Ansari, HSY, Republic by Omar Farooq, Ali Xeeshan, Ismail Farid, Shamaeel Ansari, Asim Jofa, Fnk Asia, Sonya Battla and Amir Adnan are on board for the three-day show.

You can watch it on Geo Entertainment and Catwalk Events’ Facebook and YouTube pages on 5th, 6th and 7th June. Timings are as under:

YouTube: 7 pm to 7:30 pm

Facebook: 9 pm to 9:30 pm

So far the line-up for day 1 has been announced which includes Khaadi, Maheen Kareem, Amir Adnan, Huma Adnan, Nida Azwer and Shamaeel Ansari.

This is the first time an at-home show of this magnitude is happening in Pakistan. We will witness our favourite models sashaying in designer wear, but only this time the runways will be their hallways and gardens.

Catwalk has partnered with Studio by TCS for deliveries and its official style partner is Nabila to make this initiative the best platform to keep the fashion industry adrift in times of crisis.

*This is a developing story and we will update the line-up for day 2 and 3 when it will be announced.

