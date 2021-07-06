To top
6 Jul

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week returns to physical shows

by The Haute Team
Paris Fashion Week

Fashion is coming back in full force as Paris Couture Week returned on July 5th with the French capital’s first physical couture shows in 18 months, spanning over a 4-day schedule.

Dior, Chanel and Zuhair Murad are among the houses hosting in-person shows this season. Balenciaga is also set to join the schedule this week, presenting a couture collection for the first time in over 50 years. Meanwhile, New York-based label Pyer Moss will make history when the brand’s founder and creative head, Kerby Jean-Raymond becomes the first Black American designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week. His show will close the event with a livestream on Friday evening Paris local time.

Schiaparelli is the first brand to present its new collection via digital video on Monday. Other brands unveiling new collections include Iris Van Herpen, Giorgio Armani and Fendi. A further 24 brands — including Fendi, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab and Viktor & Rolf — are sticking with the digital format despite the loosening of restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the stars are flocking to the City of Lights in style for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021/2022. Have a look!

 

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner hit the Louis Vuitton red carpet

 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Louis Vuitton Parfum party

 

Florence Pugh

 

Bella Hadid

 

Cara Delevingne at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show.

 

Suki Waterhouse at the Christian Dior show

 

Monica Bellucci and Jessica Chastain

 

Jennifer Lawrence in the front row of the Dior show

 

Watch the highlights of the Dior Autumn/Winter show here:

 

 

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

