Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week returns to physical shows

Fashion is coming back in full force as Paris Couture Week returned on July 5th with the French capital’s first physical couture shows in 18 months, spanning over a 4-day schedule.

Dior, Chanel and Zuhair Murad are among the houses hosting in-person shows this season. Balenciaga is also set to join the schedule this week, presenting a couture collection for the first time in over 50 years. Meanwhile, New York-based label Pyer Moss will make history when the brand’s founder and creative head, Kerby Jean-Raymond becomes the first Black American designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week. His show will close the event with a livestream on Friday evening Paris local time.

Schiaparelli is the first brand to present its new collection via digital video on Monday. Other brands unveiling new collections include Iris Van Herpen, Giorgio Armani and Fendi. A further 24 brands — including Fendi, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab and Viktor & Rolf — are sticking with the digital format despite the loosening of restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the stars are flocking to the City of Lights in style for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021/2022. Have a look!

Watch the highlights of the Dior Autumn/Winter show here: