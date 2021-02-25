PEMRA issues notice to channel airing ‘Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi’ for objectionable content

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to TV One raising concerns over ‘objectional content’ in the currently airing drama serial, Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi. The body has directed the channel to review and modify the drama’s content according to the censorship guidelines issues.

The notice also directed the channel’s administration to modify the content according to PEMRA’s Code of Conduct and submit a report regarding the editorial board within five days.

The notice stated that “script/ dialogues and gestures being shown are highly objectionable and indecent. In this regard, episodes number 2, 3 and 6 are worth mentioning that contain indecent, objectionable scenes, abusive language and indecent gestures which our against our cultural norms and commonly accepted standards of decency”.

It also mentioned that “storyline/ plot of the said drama is highly disturbing and not depicting the true picture of Pakistani society”.

Kashf Foundation’s drama serial Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi boast of a stellar cast with names including Naveed Shahzad, Samiya Mumtaz, Yumna Zaidi, Yasra Rizvi, Wahaj Ali, Nadia Afgan, Naumaan Ijaz, Omair Rana, Noor ul Hassan and amazing child artists.

Written by Amna Mufti and directed by Kashif Nisar, the drama aims to open conversations about a lot of social evils and stigmas. Grave subjects like human trafficking, child abuse, child marriages, women trafficking, teenage women used for prostitution or domestic slavery are an integral part of the story.

Read: Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi begins with a gripping narrative about social evils

Following the news, many viewers who are following and appreciating the drama, took to Twitter and expressed the irrationality of the above mentioned reasonings:

#PEMRA continues its run as everyone’s naraz Aunty ji , 30 years behind the times ,happily outraging itself out of relevance , meanwhile This could be a boost for #DilNaUmeedTohNahi which deserves a bigger audience https://t.co/xgL97VeKO9 — Sadaf Haider صدف حیدر (@tomtomatoe) February 24, 2021

comments