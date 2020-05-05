People will like Yeh Dil Mera’s End: Adnan Siddiqui

Adnan Siddiqui is a name in our entertainment industry who needs no introduction. Known for playing versatile roles, Adnan is currently in the limelight for portraying the wicked Mir Farooq Zaman in our favourite drama serial, Yeh Dil Mera. With hardly 5 episodes left till the drama wraps up, viewers have a lot of questions about Mir Farooq, Adnan as well as the story of Yeh Dil Mera (YDM).

Team Something Haute caught up with the actor recently and got as much answers as possible. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

What was your thought process when you were offered a villain like Mir Farooq?

“I feel that I have played a very negative role in YDM. When I sign a project, I own it till the very end. Irrespective of the fact that whether the drama will gain popularity or not. I felt that I will get a lot of margin to perform as Mir Farooq; with white beard, a father of a gullible daughter who is very negative in nature. I’m still being offered positive roles but I don’t want to walk on a straight line all the time,” he said.

How you prepared for the role?

“I hardly contributed 2% to the character as I believe script is the king. YDM is written so beautifully by Farhat Ishtiaq and I would really like to mention that Aehsun Talish has worked really hard on this play. We used to discuss the looks in detail; we tried a younger version with black moustache then an older version where he has white hair and beard. I also worked on his voice and how he addressed himself as Mir Farooq Zaman rather than ‘Mujhay’. Also, his daughter — Aaina — is perhaps his only weakness. He cannot show his true face to her and is scared of the same,” Adnan added.

How was the experience of working with the power couple, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly?

“I have previously worked with Sajal and undoubtedly she is a brilliant actress. However, both of them did their homework for this project. They were always well prepared on set. Ahad has a slight disadvantage due to his accent but he worked really hard on his Urdu diction and the result is in front of the audience.”

Tell us about your favourite scene so far?

“I loved the scene that was in last week’s episode where Mir Farooq was talking to Ali Baksh about the murder. I contributed a few dialogues in the scene as well. I also spoke to Aehsun and Mira prior to the scene that I am not sure how I will perform this scene and they should be ready for abrupt actions. Both of them appreciated my effort and you can see the result how I grabbed Mira’s face and then how she retaliated by pushing me away. It was all spontaneous and so well executed; all credit goes to Paras, Mira, Aehsun and my fellow actors. There is one more scene which will come later and you will see that Sajal has performed brilliantly in it,” he said.

Adnan shared more about what to expect from the finale, his take on continuity issues and how he maintained his looks and where the entertainment industry is heading. Watch the complete interview here to find out more:

