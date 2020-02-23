To top
23 Feb

Pepsi reignites its age-old relationship with cricket with this star studded song

by Entertainment Desk
Cricket is coming home to Pakistan and fans are more excited than ever to enjoy the game, in person after decades. While cricket has a special place in every Pakistani’s heart, Pepsi has managed to motivate the masses even more with an exciting new song. Pepsi has an age-old relationship with cricket – there’s a whole archive of motivational Pepsi-cricket moments captured in unforgettable songs – and now, in 2020 with Pakistan Super League, there’s another special treat to add to the playlist.



Pepsi’s latest song, ‘Khel Ja Dil Se’ manages to bring experienced and upcoming cricketers together with the biggest names in the music industry. For this masterpiece, composer Xulfi joined forces with Grammy award-winning mastering engineer Dave Kutch, known for songs like ‘Despacito’.

 

 

The exciting new song, ‘Khel Ja Dil Se, features an uplifting lineup of the biggest stars in the industry along with top Pakistani cricketers. It opens with Fawad khan’s charming smile and takes us through Aima Baig’s pop star avatar; through elevating musical notes, we have an assembly of inspirational cricket stars like Younus Khan and Wasim Akram, captivating us through the entirety of the song.

 

Aima Baig

 

The song, which translates to, ‘playing your heart out’, feels like another track that will go down in Pepsi’s history as a great. It’s an exciting new time for Pakistan and we’re anticipating a great cricket season!

Watch the video here:

