Pepsi Wins This Cricket Season With Star Studded Anthem

With Cricket coming home to Pakistan recently, fans are more than excited to enjoy the game in person after decades. Pepsi has managed to motivate us even more with an exciting new song. Pepsi has had an age-old relationship with cricket in this country. They’ve blessed us with many musical wonders throughout the years.

The relationship is ignited again with this new song, Khel Ja Dil Se and video. It manages to bring new and old cricketers together with all the biggest names in the music industry. For this masterpiece, composer Xulfi joined forces with Grammy award-winning composer Dave Kutch who is known for songs like Despacito.

The exciting new song Khel Ja Dil Se by composer Xulfi features an exciting lineup of the biggest stars in the industry along with Pakistani cricketers. Fawad khan’s charming persona combined with Aima Baig’s trendy look, along with all the cameos by Cricketers kept us captivated through the entirety of the song.

The song, which means playing your heart out, feels like Pepsi has made history with yet another cricket song. It’s an exciting new time for Pakistan and we’re anticipating a great cricket season!

Watch the video here:

