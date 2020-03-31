This gives us hope! PepsiCo has just announced #MillionsOfMeals to those in need

The recent standstill the country has come to has got people struggling to save themselves from the coronavirus, but also to save themselves from starvation. The lockdown in the country and around the world has left many people jobless, a lot of whom relied on daily wages to feed their families. It is feared that hunger might kill these people before the COVID-19 does. In this backdrop, PepsiCo Pakistan has stepped up and announced an initiative to help the underprivileged in the country during these challenging times.

The campaign is called ‘Millions Of Meals’ and aims to provide meals to millions of struggling families across Pakistan whose livelihood has been affected due to the current situation. PepsiCo is partnering with charity organizations to bring this idea to life and manage the on-ground distribution of meals. It is heartening to see a massive organization taking the step the fellow citizens in this critical hour of need.

This isn’t the first time PepsiCo has stepped up to contribute to society. The ‘Millions of Meals’ program is rooted in PepsiCo’s global vision of ‘Winning with a purpose’; The company’s commitment to do good for the planet and the communities it operates in. Millions of Meals program is one example of how PepsiCo is providing critical support to communities affected by COVID-19 around the world. As per the official press release “#millionsofmeals program is partly funded by The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo. The PepsiCo Foundation is investing to aid the most vulnerable in numerous countries and is partnering with peers and the public sector to maximize impact.”

We’re hoping that not just other people but other organizations and brands also take inspiration and follow suit. If we all play our part, we can definitely sail our way through these challenging times.

