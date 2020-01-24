Meray Paas Tum Ho finale NOT banned; court dismisses petition

A petition seeking to stop the final episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho from being aired has been dismissed by a Lahore civil court. The decision comes after a women named Maham filed the petition that claimed the script of MPTH was “against the dignity of women in a very disrespectful manner”.

ARY Digital’s lawyers Irfan Akram and Waqas Ahmad attended the hearing earlier today and told judge Naila Ayub that MPTH had been made to educate the audience and to thwart honor killings. The lawyers also said that a petition against an episode that hasn’t even been aired yet was illegal.

Judge Naila Ayub — who was convinced to dismiss the petition — in her remarks said that it was unlikely for Meray Paas Tum Ho to have any negative impact on society. The final episode will go on air on Saturday 25th January, as planned and will also be screened in cinemas across Pakistan simultaneously.

