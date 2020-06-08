Poster of Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan starrer ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’ unveiled

We finally got a good news after a long time; filmmaker duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza are all set to bring us some fun, entertainment and a healthy dose of social messages with their next film — Quaid e Azam Zindabad — as they unveiled the poster recently.

We hope that this poster is a bringer of glad tidings for the Pakistani cinema, which like world cinema came to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic. As one of the big budget films, starring the fresh and anticipated couple of Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, Quaid e Azam Zindabad was scheduled for an Eid ul Azha release and judging by the timing of this teaser poster, we wonder is it on schedule for Eid that is approximately on July 30 this year? The cast and filmmakers certainly seem optimistic as we can spot a ‘Coming Soon’ on the poster.

Read: Fahad Mustafa & Nabeel Qureshi tease fans with stunt shots from upcoming Quaid e Azam Zindabad

Fahad, Nabeel, Fizza, Mahira and others shared the poster on their social media with a caption: “Kabhi yeh socha hai note per Quaid-e-Azam ki tasveer kyun hai? [Ever wondered why there is a picture of Quaid e Azam on Pakistani currency?]”

The socially aware filmmakers have previously gifted the audience with Na Maloom Afraad 1 & 2, Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding, all carrying a social message within their storylines. With an image of a 1000-rupee bankroll showing Quaid e Azam’s picture, the poster appears interesting for a film that revolves around a notorious cop (played by Fahad Mustafa).

comments