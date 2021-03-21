Prime Minster Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday adding that he is isolating at home.

The news came after the prime minister received his first vaccine dose on Thursday. According to officials, it appears that he had been infected before the vaccination.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

While many have started doubting the vaccine, the Ministry of National Health Services clarified that the premier was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus.

“He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines,” it said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 20, 2021

PTI Senator Faisal Javed shared that the PM is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’. “He will self-quarantine at home however will continue to work from home over video con,” he had shared.

In another tweet, he announced that Bushra Bibi had also tested positive. “First Lady Bushra Bibi has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi!!!” he wrote.

First Lady Bushra Bibi has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi!!! May ALLAH give them speedy recovery.

Stay Safe!!!

احتیاط بہت ضروری pic.twitter.com/3HzJCDQj60 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 20, 2021

Since then, Pakistan has been praying for Imran Khan and his wife’s speedy recovery. Celebrities also took to social media to wish him health and caution the nation to take precautionary measures.

“Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, lets also remain vigilant,” shared Mehwish Hayat reminding everyone to stay safe.

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a very speedy recovery. Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, lets also remain vigilant.#GetWellSoonPMIK — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 20, 2021

Several other celebrities including Saba Qamar, Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and many others wished him the best of health.

Wishing the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI a quick recovery and good health. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 20, 2021

Pm @ImranKhanPTI prayers for you .. ♥️🙏🏼🇵🇰get well soon.. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 20, 2021

Wishing Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery. May Allah bless him with the best of health @ImranKhanPTI — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 20, 2021

Get well soon PM IK. Duain — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) March 21, 2021

Wishing our Prime Minster @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery. 🤲 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 20, 2021

All our prayers @ImranKhanPTI — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 20, 2021

Sending lots of love and prayers to our Prime Minister. Wishing you a speedy recovery and the best of health and happiness. Ameen! @ImranKhanPTI — Uzair Jaswal (@uzairjaswal) March 20, 2021

Duas for the swift return to good health inshallah @ImranKhanPTI — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) March 20, 2021

Wishing PM Mr. Imran Khan a speedy recovery. ✨ — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) March 20, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are for your safe recovery @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah give you health and keep you safe. Aameen#GetWellSoonSkipper — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) March 20, 2021

Former cricketer, Wasim Akram also shared his concern. “Concerned to hear about your Covid positive test but I am sure you will fight it out Skipper all the prayers . Once a fighter always a fighter . #getwellsoonskipper”

Concerned to hear about your Covid positive test but I am sure you will fight it out Skipper all the prayers . Once a fighter always a fighter . #getwellsoonskipper https://t.co/G7XJFOo9Ip — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 20, 2021

“Challenges you face in life are lot tougher than this COVID-19 Skipper,” shared Pakistan’s bowling coach, Waqar Younis.

Challenges you face in life are lot tougher then this COVID-19 Skipper. @ImranKhanPTI Once a fighter always a fighter. Nation is praying for your speedy recovery. #GetWellSoonSkipper pic.twitter.com/xOGR2Y2Pre — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 20, 2021

“You are a fighter to the core,” declared Ramiz Raja.

#GetWellSoonSkipper . You are a fighter to the core.! Loads of prayers! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 20, 2021

Shoaib Malik also shared love, prayers and support.

– Get well soon skipper @ImranKhanPTI the whole nation is praying for your speedy recovery. May the Almighty grant you Shifa-e-Kamila… Ameen — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 20, 2021

Shahid Afridi also reminded the nation to stay safe and mask up! “This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & Stay Safe”

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 20, 2021

Vaccine scepticism has been a major concern in Pakistan, and the prime minister’s decision to broadcast footage of himself receiving the vaccine was praised as an attempt to encourage others to do the same. While it seems clear that Khan had already been infected before the vaccination, there are fears that this unfortunate incident will boost the vaccine hesitancy further.

“Covid-19 vaccination is a must. It is given in two doses & takes a few weeks to become effective. In most cases it is 100% effective & in remaining, severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate,” President Alvi warned via a tweet. “Beware of those who create doubt, as they know not.”

Covid-19 vaccination is a must. It is given in two doses & takes a few weeks to become effective. In most cases it is 100% effective & in remaining, severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate. Beware of those who who create doubt, as they know not. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 21, 2021

