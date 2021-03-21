To top
21 Mar

Prime Minster Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

by Staff Reporter
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday adding that he is isolating at home.

The news came after the prime minister received his first vaccine dose on Thursday. According to officials, it appears that he had been infected before the vaccination.

 

 

While many have started doubting the vaccine, the Ministry of National Health Services clarified that the premier was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus.

“He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines,” it said.

 

 

PTI Senator Faisal Javed shared that the PM is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’. “He will self-quarantine at home however will continue to work from home over video con,” he had shared.

In another tweet, he announced that Bushra Bibi had also tested positive. “First Lady Bushra Bibi has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi!!!” he wrote.

 

 

Since then, Pakistan has been praying for Imran Khan and his wife’s speedy recovery. Celebrities also took to social media to wish him health and caution the nation to take precautionary measures.

“Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, lets also remain vigilant,” shared Mehwish Hayat reminding everyone to stay safe.

 

 

Several other celebrities including Saba Qamar, Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and many others wished him the best of health.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former cricketer, Wasim Akram also shared his concern. “Concerned to hear about your Covid positive test but I am sure you will fight it out Skipper all the prayers . Once a fighter always a fighter . #getwellsoonskipper”

 

 

“Challenges you face in life are lot tougher than this COVID-19 Skipper,” shared Pakistan’s bowling coach, Waqar Younis.

 

 

“You are a fighter to the core,” declared Ramiz Raja.

 

 

Shoaib Malik also shared love, prayers and support.

 

 

Shahid Afridi also reminded the nation to stay safe and mask up! “This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & Stay Safe”

 

 

Vaccine scepticism has been a major concern in Pakistan, and the prime minister’s decision to broadcast footage of himself receiving the vaccine was praised as an attempt to encourage others to do the same. While it seems clear that Khan had already been infected before the vaccination, there are fears that this unfortunate incident will boost the vaccine hesitancy further.

“Covid-19 vaccination is a must. It is given in two doses & takes a few weeks to become effective. In most cases it is 100% effective & in remaining, severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate,” President Alvi warned via a tweet. “Beware of those who create doubt, as they know not.”

 

