Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome a baby girl

The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has arrived. Meghan Markle gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Friday. The couple has named the child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. She was born on Friday morning, in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

According to an official statement, both the mother and child are healthy and fine. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz and is the eighth in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan said they named their second child Lilibet after the Royal Family’s nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her “beloved late grandmother”, the Princess of Wales.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” read a statement released by Harry and Meghan.

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes have been released yet.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Archie, a year later. Last year, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020 sharing her experience in hope of helping others.

The couple quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020 and the birth comes after Harry and Meghan’s controversial TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

