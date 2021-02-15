Prince Harry & Meghan Markle expecting second child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to become a family of four!

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child since their marriage nearly three years ago, their spokesman told British media in Valentine’s Day announcement on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan’s first child, a son named Archie, who will turn 2 0n May 6, is seventh in line to the throne. Their charitable foundation, Archewell, is named after their son.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news with a beautiful black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.

Earlier in November 2020, Meghan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July, writing about the loss in a New York Times opinion article. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote.

