Pyar Ke Sadqay: 5 lessons Mahjabeen taught us about harassment

We can recall very few Pakistani dramas in recent times (including those made on societal issues) that actually contributed to those causes or started a conversation around them, let alone enlightened the viewers. Most of the stories straggle from their tangent and wander aimlessly. Then comes Pyar Ke Sadqay (PKS) which is like a breath of fresh air; a drama that will make you laugh, cry, clap in excitement, cringe, question, sometimes reminisce and most importantly, it will make you think without giving you a sermon!

Undoubtedly script is the king or queen and we can feel the difference in viewing experience. Finally, we have a prime time drama with a decent script which is telling a new story. After the writing and direction, the core strength of the drama lies in its actor and what good lot we have. From Yumna Zaidi as Mahjabeen and Bilal Abbas as Abdullah to Atiqa Odho’s portrayal of Masooma and Omair Rana’s menacing Sarwar. We also appreciate Salma Hasan as Mahjabeen’s mother, Malik Raza as Munshi jee and kudos to Gul e Rana as well.

The recent episode of PKS showed a lot of development in the storyline. But what stole the limelight were the subliminal messages given to the audience that we as a society often dust under the carpet. Here are 5 important lessons that we learnt:

Mahjabeen gave Sarwar a shut up call

We appreciate that they showed that even a gullible mind like Mahjabeen felt about Sarwar’s wrong intentions and gave him a shut up call (in her own innocent way). It was heartening to see that Mahjabeen was trying to make sense of why her strange father-in-law is behaving so odd. We also liked how she called him uncle in frustration and showed him his place.

Lesson 1: Don’t hesitate to set your boundaries.

She explained the difference between good and bad touch

The way Mahjabeen explained the difference between a good and bad touch to Abdullah was the most unsettling scenes of last night’s episode. It was crucial because we loved how she innocently explained what’s making her uncomfortable but at the same time, it was gut wrenching to see how disturbed she was. Kudos to the actors, director and writer for this one!

Lesson 2: If it makes you uncomfortable, it ain’t right!

When elders don’t take harassment seriously

We were shocked to see that Mahjabeen’s mother is still expecting the best from Sarwar. Despite Munshi jee’s encounter with Sarwar, she is resolute that because they married their daughter with good will and she is innocent, nothing is going to happen to her. She may have some sound reasons; for instance she is unaware how Abdullah is being manipulated by Sarwar. However, it made us uncomfortable in our skin to see that a mother who knows how naive her daughter is, rubbishes her husband’s concern by saying: ‘Aap pur sukoon hojaen… fikar nahi karein… kuch nahi hoga! [Stay clam and don’t take tension, nothing will happen]’.

Lesson 3: Abuse has many forms, it is not necessarily physical. Harassment is very real. Do not underestimate!

She told her mother about Sarwar

May be Mahjabeen is just simple-minded that’s why she told her mother about Sarwar but the whole sequence between Mahjabeen and her mother explained a lot. She has been brought up in a way that she doesn’t know zilch about the world. Young minds like her are naturally trusting of the adults around them and will extend friendships towards strangers without any qualms; we have seen that in Mahjabeen’s earlier interactions.

Lesson 4: One should always have a confidant to confide in.

When we realized that Mahjabeen knows nothing about pregnancy

Lastly, her pregnancy might only be a light-hearted track in the play and another goof up by Mahjabeen. She felt sick and conveniently assumed that she is expecting. We know that she was bad student in school but what was her mother thinking? This makes us wonder that how many girls in our society get married with zero knowledge about pregnancy.

Lesson 5: Sex education is important.

PS: I saw few comments on YouTube and other social media platforms that this drama is no longer fit for family entertainment due to Sarwar-Mahjabeen’s track. I would like to ask these people if the domestic violence, cheating husbands, evil sisters, scheming mother-in-laws and twisted mind games, that are commonly shown in our dramas, good for family entertainment? While parental discretion is indeed advised while watching any TV content, I would like parents to understand that children should also know what constitutes as harassment or abuse.

comments