Rabia Butt signs her next project with director Kashif Nisar

Supermodel turned actress Rabia Butt who has been winning over our hearts with a phenomenal performance like Nargis in currently airing Pehli Si Muhabbat is not the only work she has aced in her short acting career. Previously, she was loved in the roles she played in Aangan and Yeh Dil Mera. It is her sheer hard work and talent that the actress is now working with some of the finest directors in the industry and the recent to collaborate is Kashif Nisar.

In an exclusive interview with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Rabia confirmed that she has signed a project with Kashif Nisar.

“I was in contact with Kashif Nisar but I hadn’t said yes to the script because we were in talks over a few reservations. There were not big issues but I just think a lot about certain things. So, one day I was pondering over it and I thought about a Punjabi line of my character [in this said project] that I can add in it. The very next day I called Kashif Nisar and told him that ‘I haven’t said yes to you, but the person you lives within me has already came up with a line for that character. So, it means I am willing to do it’,” she said.

“I will start working on it soon and I’m sure people will love it. It will be great to shoot in Lahore, close to home,” she also added.

Watch the full interview here: