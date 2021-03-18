Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award

Legendary singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was given a lifetime achievement award and honorary membership by the Arts Council Karachi at a ceremony on Tuesday.

“I am honoured to be accepting this award by the Arts Council, a world-renowned institute of arts and culture. I cannot put my feelings into words for the honour bestowed on me,” said the singer upon receiving the acknowledgement.

He is the first Pakistani musician to have received this honour from the Arts Council Karachi, however, Anwar Maqsood jokingly said that it’s too early to give him a ‘lifetime achievement award’.

“Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been singing for a long time, but it is surprising to give him this award at this age. He is still very young, and this award should be given to those who are involved in NAB cases,” he humorously said during a conversation with the singer.

The award had earlier been given to Zia Mohyuddin, Anwer Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Amar Jaleel and Asad Muhammad Khan.

Rahat also shared great praise and appreciation for senior artist, Anwar Maqsood, who he calls a mentor.

“Anwar Maqsood is my mentor. He is the legend of words and stories. It is not less than an honour for me to speak in front of him.”

Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah also acknowledged Rahat’s talent and spoke highly of him.

“The greatest musicians of our time are present among us today; it’s an honour for everyone.” He added that the combination of folk and classical music, which was created by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was being maintained by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“There is an inverted river of music and melody which flowed upwards. It belongs to Abida Parveen and the river of melody flowed straight up and that belongs to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. We are proud to present the lifetime achievement award and lifetime membership of Arts Council to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in recognition of his massive achievements,” said Mohammad Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council.

The Arts Council president also requested the federal government to nominate the music legend for the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award.

At the end of the ceremony, Rahat sang Mera Iman Pakistan, and Aaj Rang Hai and remembered the late qawwal and legend Amjad Sabri, upon which he received a standing ovation from the audience.

comments