Ramazan Mubarak: Local & international celebrities send warm greetings

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the holy month of Ramazan would begin from Saturday, 25th April this year as the moon had not been sighted in Pakistan. However, the crescent for the holy month has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Indian state of Karnataka and fasting will begin there from Friday.
Despite the problems enveloping the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Pakistani celebrities as well as international stars wished fans on the onset of the holy month and asked everyone to pray and stay safe in their homes.
Sajal Aly sent wishes with a cake she had baked.
RAMADAN MUBARAK TO ALL. “keep calm and bake cake” #pehlidafacakebanaya 🙈🌺
Yasir Hussain wished that may the holy month bring happiness for everyone.
Ali Kazmi wished that may Ramazan brings peace to the world in these uncertain times.
Ramazan Mubarak to all around the world 🌎! I was trying to explain to this lovely horse to keep social distancing and stay home, he just wasn’t getting it! May this blessed month bring much needed peace to your mind, body and soul at this time of uncertainty! It’s not where you pray, it’s how you pray, with pure intentions and a clean heart! Be kind to your fellow humans, stay home, stay safe and stay blessed!! Inshallah may the world heal soon! #ramazankareem2020 #ramazanmubarak🌙 #joy #peace #love #fasting #horse #pictureoftheday #ootd #adiliqbal #fayyazahmed #beach #seaviewkarachi #actor #film #tv #fashion #global
Riz Ahmed also gave an important message.
This #Ramadan we are staying at home. Opening our fast at home. Doing #iftar at home. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged self-isolation during plague: “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; but if the plague outbreaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place.” #StayHomeSaveLives #RamadanAtHome
Farhan Saeed urged everyone to help those in need.
Ramzan Mubarak to all the Muslims around the world. May you have a blessed and healthy Ramzan. This Ramzan we have a special responsibility of taking care of less fortunate, and experience the true spirit of Ramzan (islam) . Have patience, do a lot of charity!#RamadanMubarak
— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) April 23, 2020
Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho also greeted.
رمضان مبارك
— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 23, 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished all the Muslims.
Wishing a blessed Ramadan to Muslims observing the month at home this year. By coming together virtually, we’ll be able to stay connected and still honour the values at the heart of Islam – compassion, peace, and service to others. Ramadan Mubarak! https://t.co/sJg0aRUP0a pic.twitter.com/Bl2ESHvICH
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2020
Sonam Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan wished in his signature style like every year.
T 3510 – Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..
and be safe .. pic.twitter.com/jsPxvP9mTA
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2020
Huma Qureshi
They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times … Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all ! And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic ❤️🙏🏻 Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home ! #prayer #love #compassion #love #ramadan #dua #socialdistancing #quarantine #stayhome #oldphoto #throwback