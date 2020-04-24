Ramazan Mubarak: Local & international celebrities send warm greetings

View this post on Instagram

Ramazan Mubarak to all around the world 🌎! I was trying to explain to this lovely horse to keep social distancing and stay home, he just wasn’t getting it! May this blessed month bring much needed peace to your mind, body and soul at this time of uncertainty! It’s not where you pray, it’s how you pray, with pure intentions and a clean heart! Be kind to your fellow humans, stay home, stay safe and stay blessed!! Inshallah may the world heal soon! #ramazankareem2020 #ramazanmubarak🌙 #joy #peace #love #fasting #horse #pictureoftheday #ootd #adiliqbal #fayyazahmed #beach #seaviewkarachi #actor #film #tv #fashion #global