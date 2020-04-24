To top
24 Apr

Ramazan Mubarak: Local & international celebrities send warm greetings

by Entertainment Desk
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the holy month of Ramazan would begin from Saturday, 25th April this year as the moon had not been sighted in Pakistan. However, the crescent for the holy month has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Indian state of Karnataka and fasting will begin there from Friday.



Despite the problems enveloping the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Pakistani celebrities as well as international stars wished fans on the onset of the holy month and asked everyone to pray and stay safe in their homes.

 

Sajal Aly sent wishes with a cake she had baked.

 

 

RAMADAN MUBARAK TO ALL. “keep calm and bake cake” #pehlidafacakebanaya 🙈🌺

Yasir Hussain wished that may the holy month bring happiness for everyone.

 

 

Ali Kazmi wished that may Ramazan brings peace to the world in these uncertain times.

 

Riz Ahmed also gave an important message.

 

Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho also greeted.

 

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished all the Muslims.

 

Sonam Kapoor

 

 

Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. 🌙 Ramzan Mubarak

Amitabh Bachchan wished in his signature style like every year.

 

Huma Qureshi

