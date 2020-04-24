Ramazan Picks: 4 foods to have in sehri to avoid dehydration

Year after year, fasting in Ramazan is getting more difficult due to the rising heat levels on account of global warming. To cater to this, we try to drink as much water as possible in sehri, to keep ourselves hydrated for the next 16 hours of the fast. However, it always seems to be in vain and we end up feeling nothing but bloated and nauseous.

The trick to staying hydrated during the entire duration of the fast is to consume right food before beginning your fast along with dividing our water intake between iftar and sehri.

Here are the top 4 options for you to have in order to avoid dehydration this Ramazan.

1. Yogurt

Our elders have been telling us since forever to have lassi more often than we do. This is because yogurt is not only beneficial for its nutrients, but also for its cooling effect on the body. You can have it directly, in the form of lassi or raita or however you like. It will not only keep you hydrated throughout the day but will also provide you with energy to go through the fast.

2. Watermelon

Having a ripe watermelon sliced and saved in the fridge could save you during a rush at sehri. Consisting of almost 90 per cent water, watermelon will not only hydrate your body but will also clear your skin of any acne, provide a natural luster to the skin and slow down the ageing process. You can have it as it is or in the form of a juice.

3. Cucumber

Cucumber is one of the best foods to have in the battle against dehydration. This crunchy green vegetable is not only full of water but also has great fiber content. Cucumber can be a great addition to your sehri meal as it is loaded with minerals like magnesium and calcium as well as vitamins A and C which will help you stay cool by keeping the blood pressure low.

4. Coconut Water

It is a natural sports drink due to its high electrolyte content. Lucky for us, we have it available in its purest form at every corner of street during summer and if not that then in every grocery store in packed form. It quenches thirst, cools the body and gives instant energy.

