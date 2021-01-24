Ramsha Khan talks about her upcoming comedy drama with Affan Waheed

Ramsha Khan is television’s new catch as the girl has given us an inspirational role as Samiya in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat. Albeit her stint as Hamna in Ishqiya wasn’t the kind of girl we would like to promote on television, Ramsha has been a part of good dramas as well like Kesa Hai Naseeban. She is fairly new to the industry but has cemented a place for herself with dedication and hardwork. After giving back to back serious performances, her fans were taken by surprise when she shared pictures of her upcoming comedy drama.

The drama is a romantic comedy in which Affan Waheed is playing her love interest. In an exclusive chat with Something Haute, Ramsha revealed what attracted her to this script.

“I won’t really give out much, but the way the script was written and my character in general, was really nice and fun,” she said.

Affan and Ramsha recently shared pictures of their on-screen couple dancing and celebrating an event, clad in formal attire. They also revealed their character names in the drama Meerab and Bakht.

“The director of the drama is Ahmed Bhatti, who I have worked with in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat and Kaisa Hai Naseeban, and it is written by Radain Shah, who had also written the script for my serial Khudparast. I’ve worked with both of them before and so it is an absolute delight for me to do so again. As for the title of the drama, I am not at liberty to reveal that yet,” she said.

She has recently portrayed two strikingly opposite characters as Hamna in Ishqiya and Samiya in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, so what we can expect from Bakht?

“All these characters have their own individual personalities and Bakht will have hers too. I think everyone will thoroughly enjoy her character. I just found her girly,” Ramsha replied.

When asked how was the experience of working with Affan Waheed, Ramsha was all praises.

“It’s wonderful, actually he is a very decent, very professional and very talented person. I had a lot of fun working with him,” she said.

In an earlier interview with Something Haute, she had revealed that the drama has an ensemble cast including Javed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed, Zainab Qayoom, Javeria Abbasi and many others. The comedy drama is an iDream Entertainment production and is expected to release in February 2021 on ARY Digital.

