Raqeeb Se: The OST is beautifully written and soulfully sung

Raqeeb Se marks Hadiqa Kiani’s debut as an actor and fans are impatiently waiting for the drama to air. Not only is she acting, but she has also sung the OST which has been penned by her mother, Khawar Kiani, the writer of many of her biggest hits including Boohey Barian and Intehai Shauq.

“While I have composed many songs, I had never composed one for a drama,” the singer had earlier shared with Something Haute.

The energy and vibes that Hadiqa got while working on this project tempted her to compose the soundtrack. “I feel my mother’s poetry went really well with the theme of the drama. There are vibes of sadness, and vibes of hope and I wanted to create something magical.”

Read More: Hadiqa Kiani feels lucky to be a part of ‘Raqeeb Se’

Hadiqa is known to create a powerful impact through her music, and this time is no different. The song is so beautifully sung and composed that each word touches your heart. Doing justice to her mother’s writing, Hadiqa made sure she accurately delivered the emotions. The music for the OST has been perfectly arranged by Ustad Baqir Abbas.

Written by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar, Raqeeb Se is a Momina Duraid Production. Other than Hadiqa Kiani, the cast also includes Naumaan Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Salman Shahid, Faryal Mahmood, Saba Faisal, Saqib Sameer, Hassan Mir and Others.

So far, the star-studded teasers look impressive and the OST sounds interesting, making us believe that this project has all the right ingredients needed to create a masterpiece.

comments