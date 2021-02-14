Real life celebrity couples who are relationship goals

Valentine’s Day is that time of the year when people go an extra mile to impress their significant other with love and gifts. However, some couples do not need an occasion to celebrate their love and relationship. Nothing is cuter than two people truly in love with each other and here are a few celebrity couples we adore.

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly

Despite being an extremely private couple, the two have been making headlines ever since they first starred together in Yaqeen Ka Safar. Their on-screen chemistry has always been a favourite among viewers and fans eagerly wait for updates regarding their upcoming projects as well as their private life.

Labelled as Pakistan television’s power couple, Sajal and Ahad got married in 2020 at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi with close family and friends in attendance.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir

There has not been a single picture posted on social media where we cannot see Sarah Khan smiling post her marriage with singer Falak Shabir. They say, sometimes all you need is someone who makes you smile, and that seems true in her case.

The two tied the knot last year, making 2020 the happiest year for them despite the global pandemic. We love their beautiful posts on Instagram which sometimes get cheesy too and wish them all the happiness in life.

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

TV actress Sana Javed and our own rock star Umair Jaswal tied the knot in a private ceremony in Karachi last year which came as an absolute surprise for their fans and followers. The stars made the announcement by sharing pictures of their happy moment with endearing captions.

Since then, their sweet relationship and adorable social media conversations have become a treat to come across. From going on bike rides together to taking trips to Dubai and discussing the common problems faced by couples such as what to have for dinner, the couple has been blessing our feeds with their beautiful relationship.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri

While this couple is not married or engaged, yet, fans have been cheering for their relationship and hoping they make it to the list of recently married couples too. Singer Aima Baig has been sharing posts with actor/filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri who also directed the video of her latest music video Be Myself.

“The most beautiful, amazing, magnanimous and wholesomely awesome human being I have ever met in my life, and that’s Aima Baig next to him,” shared Shahbaz in a witty birthday wish on Instagram.

“I’m kidding. All those descriptive words actually apply to her, and still, they aren’t enough. Thanks for tolerating me you gorgeous soul, I promise it only gets worse, so hold on tight,” he further shared.

Celebrity couples may get more attention and fame due to their star power, however, when it comes to making their love last, these relationships are built on common foundations that make any union strong: trust, communication, humour, patience and unconditional love.

Take inspiration, focus on the basics and make your love last! Happy Valentine’s Day!

