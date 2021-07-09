Red Carpet: 9 lavish looks from Cannes Film Festival 2021 so far

Deprived of fashion and remarkable red carpet looks for over an year, it is a pleasant change to see some of our most favourite stars returning to the French Riviera, and bringing back the glamour! The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off from 6th July, 2021 and will continue till 17th July.

Celebs are making up for lost time in a multitude of stunning looks that ranged from embellished floor-length gowns to bold pants suits and blazers. Here is what we loved so far!

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain wore a black lace Christian Dior gown, accessorized with ruby and diamond-embellished jewelry from Chopard.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The producer-actress went elegant and demure for the occasion in an off-white silk dress per Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Bella Hadid

The model wore a white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a black sheer veil styled for dual-purposes: as a cross-halter neckline and train. She accessorized the look with pear-shaped diamond earrings.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger sparkled in a black cut-out halter gown by Armani Privé.

Candice Swanepoel

The model was dressed in a custom white Etro halter gown with beading at the neck, plus Casadei heels.

Leonie Hanne

An unusual choice for the red carpet but Leonie Hanne brought drama and volume in a tiered sage green number by Nicole + Felicia.

Carla Bruni

She wore a pale blue shimmery single-strapped dress by Celine, posing at the Annette premiere with a metallic clutch, sandals and Chopard jewels.

Andie MacDowell

The actress wore a silver-grey prada dress with an embellished bodice. The top of the dress was encrusted with blue-and-grey crystals, while its skirt was left bare aside from a row of black, white, and grey beaded fringe. Her salt and pepper curls made a statement as well.

Leila Bekhti

The French actor was seen in Givenchy Haute Couture pant suit which has the elegance of a gown.