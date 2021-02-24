Reema Khan meets Ertugrul’s production team in Turkey

Ever since Diriliş: Ertuğrul aired in Pakistan, the country formed a close bond with Turkey. Several collaborations followed the success of the series with Turkish stars visiting Pakistan and Pakistani artists traveling to Turkey.

A Turkish delegation comprising the popular drama series’ executive producer, Kamal Tekdin and actor Celal Al met Prime Minister Imran Khan recently and soon after, Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui announced the “biggest ever” Pakistan-Turkey collaboration titled Turk Lala. Now we see Reema Khan also sharing pictures from a very important meeting which she attended in Turkey and we wonder if she’s also part of the same project.

“Received a very warm welcome from Mr Kamal Tekdin and his daughter Nurbanu (production team of Ertugrul Ghazi) in Istanbul,” shared Pakistani film star Reema Khan in an Instagram post.

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and Sadia Khan were also present during the visit.

Reema shared a series of pictures from the meeting.

Pakistani artists along with the Turkish film team also visited Turk Lala’s grave. “At the grave of Turk Lala Peshawari,” shared Reema.

From the opening ceremony of PSL being recorded in Turkey, fashion shoots being conducted there and a series being produced in collaboration, the cross-cultural relationship seems to be getting stronger and stronger.

