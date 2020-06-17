Renowned PTV host Tariq Aziz passes away

One of Pakistan’s most renowned TV host, Tariq Aziz has just passed away. The household personality was 84 years old and had been sick for quite some time. He was admitted to a hospital in Lahore late last night due to deteriorating health. He hosted the famous quiz show Neelam Ghar on PTV for several decades.

The famous personality gained popularity after starting his career with Pakistan Radio and was one of the most recognized voices over the airwaves.

Through his show, he interviewed many well-known personalities, celebrities, athletes and other prominent people and became one of the first TV show hosts to gain commercial success. He was also awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1992. Along with this, he starred in several movies including Insaniyat and Haar Gaya Insaan which also garnered him recognition.

