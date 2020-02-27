To top
27 Feb

Rip-off or inspiration: Blockbuster hit Haye Dil from Parey Hut Love isn’t original after all

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, News
haye dil

When the music for Parey Hut Love was released, people couldn’t stop raving about its mehndi-themed track Haye Dil Bechara, sung by Jimmy Khan. However, recent events have brought light to an allegation that the song might be a rip-off of a Spanish song Sofia by Alvaro Solar.



The trouble started when a Twitter user expressed her disappointment upon finding out the bitter truth. “Haye Dil by Jimmy Khan is such a catchy song and I was wowed that Pakistanis came up with it…. Until a friend showed me the Spanish song they copied the tune off of. Great [sic]”.

 

 

She also shared a video of the song that apparently has been copied. Some aspects of the song do sound quite similar to Haye Dil including the chorus which has been sung exactly like in Sofia by Alvaro Soler. This sparked a  wave of outrage among Pakistanis on Twitter. Some were disappointed and some even preferred the Spanish song, Sofia, over Haye Dil Bechara.

 

 

 

 

Another Twitter user defended the song by pointing out how work has been copied in the music industry for a long time and it’s nothing shock-worthy.

 

 

We have reached out to Parey Hut Love director and lyricist of Haye Dil, Asim Raza and awaiting his response. Composer Azaan Sami Khan is also yet to make a comment. Until then decide for yourself. Do the two songs sound similar?

Listen to Sofia by Alvaro Soler here:

 

 

