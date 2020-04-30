Rishi Kapoor is no more, legend dies age 67

We keep thinking that this year can’t get any worse but it continues to hit us, and it has hit us hard yet again. Legendary actor and Kapoor golden boy Rishi Kapoor has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

The news has been confirmed by his family in a brief statement.

Rishi made his debut as the younger version of his iconic father, Raj Kapoor in cult classic Mera Naam Joker in 1970. There was no looking back, after. He continued to entertain and amuse with his superlative performances over a career spanning 50 years. Rishi’s only directorial venture was a film titled Aa Ab Laut Chalein that featured Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai.

Tributes have started pouring for the great actor, whose twitter bio once read, “Son of a very famous father – father of a very famous son, I am the hyphen between them.” He, of course, had a fantastic sense of humour.

There’s so much to say about him. His films. His persona off screen. His unique position as a legendary performer within his family of legends… For now though, may he rest in peace.

