Riz Ahmed bags BAFTA nomination for leading actor

It seems like Riz Ahmed is on a roll and will not stop until he enters into the Oscars race this year!

The British actor of Pakistani descent is in the news yet again this year as he has bagged a prime spot at the British Film Awards BAFTA 2021.

The British Film Academy Awards on Tuesday unveiled the nominees, including record nods for female directors and a diverse line-up of nominees in other categories. Riz has scored a nomination for lead actor for Sound of Metal, where he will be competing against Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian). Riz also starred in Mogul Mowgli which is a nominated in the Outstanding British Film category.

Read: Riz Ahmed is married to New York Times bestselling author Fatima Farheen Mirza

The actor was excited to see the nominations and took to Instagram to express gratitude. “Both these stories are so close to my heart I can’t even explain. We made them against the odds with a lot of love, and to see that love coming back is an incredible feeling,” he wrote.

In Sound Of Metal, Riz Ahmed plays a drummer who loses his hearing, while Mogul Mowgli features the actor as a rapper searching for international fame.

The BAFTA ceremony will be held virtually on April 11.

