Rubina Ashraf is not in critical condition, shares daughter Minna Tariq

Several reports started circulating on social media yesterday that veteran actress Rubina Ashraf, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is admitted in the hospital and her health has deteriorated. The rumour-mongers went so overboard that the actress’ daugter, Minna Tariq, as to step in and clear the air.

On Monday, Minna denied all rumours of her mother being in critical condition and getting shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and asked people to stop spreading misinformation. She took to Instagram and posted a story in which she clearly stated that Rubina Ashraf is recovering.

“I request everyone to please avoid spreading misinformation about my mother, Rubina Ashraf, she is fine and recovering,” she wrote. She also requested everyone to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery.

Many fellow stars like Humayun Saeed and Ali Rehman Khan, have rallied on social media to ask fans and followers to pray for her health.

This is not the first time that rumours were spread about an artist suffering from COVID-19. A few weeks ago, social media was abuzz with the news of Sakina Samo’s demise which was also a result of bad reporting and rumour- mongering. Sakina

