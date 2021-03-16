Saakin’s latest animated song ‘Intebah’ warns society to mend its ways

Saakin in one band in Pakistan that stands out with its command over music; be it Saqi-E-Bawafa or their composition of Peer Mehar Ali Shah’s Punjabi kalaam Ajj Sik Mitraan Di that they covered for Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha, the band has always created unique tunes which resonate with the listeners.

Their latest track, Intebah [caution] is not just a thought-provoking number but its animated video is a piece of art delivered by art director and animator, Ali Arshad and directed by Mikaail Ahmed. The song has beautiful lyrics coupled with haunting music that forces you to think on the harsh realities of society that have been depicted in the video; it talks about screen addiction that has turned people into dumb beings, moral corruption, marginalization of women, lies sold on television and social media, political manipulation, selective activism, fake philanthropy and a lot more.

Written by Saakin and Nimra Gilani, the band sings the lyrics in chorus which lends more weight to the heavy lyrics as they croon: Chahe hum hosh mein houn ya tou madhosh rahein, hum ko maloom ha sach kya ha jo khamosh rahein? Sach jo kehtey hein yahan unko ye taangtey hein, In ki harboun se tou shaitaan bhi panah maangta hai [Whether we are conscious or lost in mindlessness, we know what the truth is so why stay silent? And the ones who speak the truth are hanged by them, their evil deeds will even put the devil to shame].”

My favourite part of the lyrics, which are closer to reality and a sign of hope in these times of merciless regime, are: “Aandhiyan ayengy, toofan ab kaisay palat paengey… jo banein hein khuda, unke takhtey bhi ulat jaenge [The winds of change will blow, how will we stop the inevitable storms… those who have become Gods will be dethroned].”

Featuring Amir Bresler and Ismail Lumanovski, Intebah is a must-watch and must-listen track. The colourful animation featuring the six members, who rise to the occasion with their musical instruments, looks magnificent amidst a gloomy portrayal of social evils.

You can watch the song here to self-reflect:

