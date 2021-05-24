Saba Qamar begins shooting for her upcoming drama ‘Tumhare Husn Ke Naam’

Saba Qamar is an experienced actor who has command over her craft. Not only has she make her presence felt in the local entertainmnet industry, but she also won the audience with her Bollywood debut opposite late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. After giving several hit dramas and appearing in a Pakistani film, Lahore Sey Aagey, the Baaghi star is now preparing for her next TV project.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared that she is currently shooting for her upcoming drama titled Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Tumhare Husn Ke Naam is being directed by Saqib Khan, who has also directed Saba’s upcoming film, Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

A few days back the director also shared a post regarding the drama via social media.

“Who’s your heroine,” question Saba on the post to which the director responded, “Well, she’s the best we have.”

Penned by Sara Qayyum, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam will mark Saba’s return to television after two years. She last appeared in Cheekh (2019) in which she received a lot of praise for her strong performance.

