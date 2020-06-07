To top
7 Jun

Saba Qamar proves nothing is impossible for women in latest Cola Next TVC

by Entertainment Desk
Cola Next

Saba Qamar has become one of the country’s most diverse actresses and is certainly perfect for as a fearless woman in Cola Next’s new TVC which features her as the ultimate style queen. The ad – portraying a strong female protagonist with no male lead in sight – is certainly based on a refreshing concept and clearly shows Cola Next as the next emerging Pakistani Brand.



Most of all, we love how Saba has once and for all proved that no outfit is impossible for her to pull off. The ad shows her being at the top of her game in different situations in life. The queen dawns in several outfits in either red or white according to each situation.

We also see a reference to her entertainment career with Saba doing a signature diva walk in an enviable all-white ensemble.

 

 

We also see her on the runway in a beautiful red gown. The actress is known for her range of acting projects and clearly she has never been one to shy away from taking up a challenging task.

 

 

Next, we see Saba in a bodycon leather jumpsuit, fighting off men, all alone. After she has won, she whips a bottle of Cola Next her way and enjoys the celebratory drink.

 

 

We really appreciate this idea of showing a Pakistani woman being her unapologetic self. Nothing is impossible for her, really!  You can watch the entire video here:

 

Digital and PR Agency for Cola Next: Kreative Sparks.

Are black models not supposed to model, Kenyan model Gabu Fords questions allegations of racism against Elan
