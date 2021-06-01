Saba Qamar shares fond memories with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium

Saba Qamar made her big Bollywood debut opposite the late legend, Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium which became a huge success on both sides of the border. In conversation with Vasay Chaudhry on his ARY Digital show, Ghabrana Mana Hai, she shared a few heartfelt details from her time in India that she spent with Irrfan.

The host showed Saba her old Instagram post in which she is seen posing with some money in her hand with the caption, “Best Eidi from the best co-actor.”

Remembering the good times, Saba shared that she still has the special Eidi with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

“It was the first time that I was away from home on Eid, and I told Irrfan that I want my Eidi and he gave me this,” she said.

The Cheekh star also confessed that working with Irrfan was a dream come true. “I even said it once in an interview that if I ever get an offer to work in India, I would like to work with Irrfan Khan, and I was lucky enough that the first opportunity I got was with him.”

Regarding upcoming projects, the Baaghi star has completed shooting web series Mann Jogi for Indian streaming portal, Zee5 and her Pakistani film Ghabrana Nahi Hai along with Zahid Ahmed. Saba is now preparing for her next TV project titled Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

