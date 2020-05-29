To top
29 May

Saba Qamar talks about being in lockdown, Irrfan Khan’s demise, her love life & a lot more in a recent interview

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar recently sat down for a tell-all interview with Samina Peerzada. Saba is someone who doesn’t open up about her personal life or her feelings too often. This phenomenal actress has established her career on talent alone and has earned the love and support of the entire country with her dedication. However, she has time and again made it evident that she doesn’t back down from her opinions at any cost.



Here are some interesting revelations Saba made during the interview:

 

1) She isn’t afraid of people’s reaction

Saba shared that a few years ago she made the decision to not let anything affect her well-being. “I’m not scared of anyone and anything. I don’t worry about what people are going to think about a certain action of mine. I left that Saba way behind and I’m extremely content with my decision. It’s the people in your life that teach you. I work on myself every day… it’s not like I am perfect. But I decide what I should change about myself, not other people,” she said.

 

2) Her views on relationships and her past

She revealed that she is afraid of relationships. “The conventional relationship doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t want to be stuck in an abusive relationship like my mother. I fear being stuck in a commitment where I’m just compromising. I want compatibility and a partner. I’m not going to do it to please other people. I’ll choose a partner when I feel it’s right,” she said.

 

3) Her experience of working with the late Irrfan Khan

“The first day that I met him, I entered and he started singing Badan pe sitare because I was wearing a studded top,” she said laughing. “It never felt like I was working with an international superstar. He was so down-to-earth; it was unbelievable. He never even corrected me or my acting. He told me he believed in spontaneity in acting. So we never rehearsed a single scene. It was an incredible experience, I learned so much from him,” she added.

 

4) Being in lockdown

“Honestly, these days have been difficult. At the start, it seemed like it would pass easily. It was fun; we were all joking and calling it a corona vacation. Now, suddenly it’s becoming all too real. Life, freedom, love, and each and every moment that we spent before. We always took it all for granted. I used to starve for days where I’d get to sleep for eight hours. Now God has just paused it all,” she said.

There was so much more that she talked about including spreading positivity and her future films and projects. You can watch the entire interview here:

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Haute List: 5 must-have mascaras to own for perfect lashes
You might also like
zara abid
Sikka: A short film starring the late Zara Abid and narration by Saba Qamar
May 26, 2020
Saba Qamar
Sabar Qamar lampoons her own interview on Aik Din Geo Kay Sath in new YouTube video
May 18, 2020
Rishi Irrfan
5 upcoming films featuring Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan that might not be released
April 30, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.