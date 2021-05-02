Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are engaged

Love conquers all! The coronavirus pandemic may have halted many things, but marriages and engagements are still happening. Several celebrities have tied the knot or announced proposals during this time, and the latest addition is actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari.

The couple announced the news in separate Instagram posts.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person,” wrote Saboor, sharing a delightful picture with her fiancé.

Ali Ansari also shared a picture from the joyous event on social media.

“Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy,” he shared adding a verse from the Holy Quran. “And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember. (Qur’an 51:49)

“From this day forward you should not walk alone,” he continued.

Saboor looking beautiful in a light pink chikankari outfit with minimal makeup while Ali was dressed in a white self-embroidered kurta that looked just as classy.

The couple wore flower garlands and happy smiles for the festive occasion.

Saboor’s sister Sajal Aly also shared a post on social media welcoming Ali to the family. “Welcome to the family brother,” she wrote.

We wish the couple a blissful life ahead.

