Sadaf Fawad Khan reveals husband’s hidden talent

Fawad Khan and his family tend to stay away from the limelight as the superstar has always kept his personal life out of the media. The actor is not active on any social media platforms, hence his fandom jumps at any opportunity to know more about him. Recently, his wife and designer, Sadaf Fawad Khan of SFK Bridals engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram and revealed a few interesting details about their personal lives.

Sadaf and Fawad have been married for 15 years, as she answered in one of the queries. The two tied the knot in 2005 and are now parents to three beautiful kids; a 13-year-old son Aayaan and two daughters Elayna (4.5 year old) and Bia (6 months old).

It seemed that someone was eager to know if Fawad like cooking and voila! Sadaf shared that this is one of his hidden talents. “It’s a hidden talent of his. And he’s exceptionally good!” she responded.

That’s not it, in answer to another query, Sadaf reiterated that out of the two, Fawad is good in kitchen. “Unfortunately I’m quite bad at it. Fawad cooks exceptionally well!” she said.

When someone asked her to tell something about her children, she shared an adorable picture of the kids and wrote “Aayaan is kind hearted, while Elayna is the diva and Bia is the boss baby!”

“Is Fawad closer to Bia or Elayna now?” asked a fan, to which Sadaf replied that he is closer to Elayna.

Keeping Fawad’s popularity and nature of work in mind, a fan asked her “what’s the hardest part about being Fawad Khan’s wife?” and Sadaf unabashedly responded: “Hahaha, it’s a privilege, can’t deny that.”

