Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari just got married!

Another day, another lockdown wedding! Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have officially tied the knot in an intimate gathering. The two released their Nikkah pictures on Sunday (May 31st), publicly announcing their union.

Sadaf also changed her name on her Instagram account from Sadaf Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari. Later, the two also confirmed the news further by uploading pictures on their Instagram and their Snapchat accounts. It appears that Sadaf had worn her now mother-in-law’s outfit for the gathering.

Shahroz was previously married to actor Syra Yousuf. Rumours about their divorce started circulating on social media late last year. The news came as a shock to many, however, according to recent media reports that the two are now officially divorced.

