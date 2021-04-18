Saheefa Jabbar donates her hair to help & inspires fans to do the same

Model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar knows one of the greatest aspects of being a celebrity is having a platform to influence others, to use your fame and your wealth and your voice and your actions to make a positive impact on society. She has recently been in the news for hosting thrift sales to raise charity and now she’s decided to donate her hair to help.

First, she shared a picture of a fresh haircut that looks perfect for the season. Fans loved the look and were tempted to cut their hair too. Following the Instagram post, she posted more inspiring details.

“Was thinking about changing my life another time, and got a haircut, will be donating my hair to Hair To Help Pakistan, it’s not about cutting it, it’s about power over one’s self,” she wrote explaining that she’s only trying to do something good while being herself.

Saheefa shared that since Ramazan is a time to stay positive, cleanse your soul and focus on good deeds, she decided this was the best time to proceed with the idea.

“In the month of testing powers, it seemed like the right time for it!! Not tryna say this is the right way, just supporting what I believe in, trying to do some good in this world while being myself!!”

Hair to Help is a public Awareness Cause that was initiated by Pakistan Youth Forum Welfare Trust in June 2012. It was created as a resource for all women and children who have medically related hair loss.

While there are many forms of charity, this is also worth the attention. You can take inspiration from Saheefa and empower these women and children with a degree of self-confidence that will allow them to face the world with renewed self-esteem.

