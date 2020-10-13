Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir champion sustainable fashion at the digital Green Carpet Fashion Awards

As if we already don’t adore Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly for their impeccable acting skills and on and off screen chemistry, the famous celebrity couple have given us another big news to rejoice! The two recently became a part of a prestigious international platform, the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) 2020 which was hosted by Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr.

GCFA is amongst the most reputable events of the fashion world and is attended by many influential people from around the globe. The last event was held at the world-famous La Scala Square in Milan, Italy however, the theme of the event this year was highlighting the sustainable style of iconic global stars. The YouTube audience got a treat, as the AVENGERS star Robert Downey Jr. opened the show exclusively for them on Sunday, October 11th.

Ahad and Sajal took to their respective Instagram accounts to share their feelings with their fans after being invited to the prestigious event.

For the big occasion, Ahad wore something unique made by the Pakistani artisanal brand, Rastah. “The outfit has been handmade, and hand dyed which not only helps to promote local artisans but also create near zero carbon footprint,” Ahad revealed.

Meanwhile, Sajal proudly recycled one of her outfits that she wore on her wedding reception earlier this year. The dress was by Elan. She fully embodied the theme of the event i.e. sustainability.

Don’t miss the chance to see your favorite global stars at GCFA 2020 here.

